Bandits, troops engage in gun duel at checkpoint around Zuma Rock

Terrorists attacked a military checkpoint, Thursday night, near Zuma rock in Niger State.

The location, near Madalla town, is close to Zuba, along the Abuja-Kaduna highway.

The insurgents arrived at the spot some minutes after 7pm and opened fire on the troops, killing some.

A source told Daily Trust that they took control of the area for about 30 minutes.

The attackers continued to shoot before heading towards the Kaduna axis of the expressway.

Soldiers from Zuma Barracks and policemen have been deployed to the scene.

More details later…