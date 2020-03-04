Kano Assembly sets up committee to probe Emir Sanusi over alleged violations

The Kano State House of Assembly has commenced a fresh probe against Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II over alleged violations of culture and traditions of the emirate.

Okay.ng understands that the investigation is coming following a petition submitted before the house by the Kano State for Promotion of Education and Culture and one Mohammed Mukthar.

According to the petition, the attitude and character of the emir were in dispute with the culture and religion.

The petitioners asked the house to as a matter of urgency investigate the Emir and mete out appropriate punishment on him.

The Speaker of the House Abdulaziz Garba Gafasa after deliberating on the petition formed an eight Man Committee headed by the Legislative Chambers Deputy Speaker Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, with Majority Leader Kabiru Hassan Dashi, Chief Whip Tasiu Ibrahim and all the members of the House Public Complaints and Petitions Committee as members of the Emir’s Investigation Standing Committee.

The petitioners also alleged that they have Video Clips evidence against the Emir ready to be presented to the house.

But, after the house formed the committee to investigate the Emir a member representing Dala local government Lawal Hussaini Dala a PDP member objected that the content of the petition should be read openly on the Floor of the Assembly.

However, the Speaker Garba Gafasa rejected his submission since there was already a committee set up to investigate the Emir

The Speaker said the Committee is empowered by section 3 sub section (B) of the house rules to conduct investigation on the matter and submit their findings in the next one week.