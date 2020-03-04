News

Court orders suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as APC national chairman

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 4, 2020
Less than a minute
Adams Oshiomhole
Adams Oshiomhole

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Senchi Z. Danlami gave the order on Wednesday following an application of interlocutory injunction filed by one Oluwale Atolagbe.

The judge ruled that Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

More details shortly…



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close