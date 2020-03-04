Court orders suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as APC national chairman

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has ordered the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Senchi Z. Danlami gave the order on Wednesday following an application of interlocutory injunction filed by one Oluwale Atolagbe.

The judge ruled that Oshiomhole is restrained from functioning as the National Chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

More details shortly…