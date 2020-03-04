News

US offers $7m for information on whereabouts of Boko Haram leader Shekau

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 4, 2020
Abubakar Shekau
Abubakar Shekau, leader of Boko Haram

The United States Department of State has offered to reward anyone with $7 million (N2.5 billion) for credible information on whereabouts of Boko Haram leader, Abubakar Shekau.

The announcement was made through the Twitter handle of U.S Department Rewards for Justice Programme on Wednesday.

The tweet read: “The United States Department of State offers a reward up to $7m for information leading to the arrest of the terrorist, Abubakar Shekau, leader of Boko Haram.

“Stop the terrorists is a collaborative effort. Let’s work together and bring the peace to our communities. If you have information on any of the Boko Haram leaders, contact us on Telegram (@RFJ_Francais_bot) and WhatsApp (+1 202 975 9195).”

Okay.ng recalls that the United States had also in June 2013 placed a bounty on Shekau.



