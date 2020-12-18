Kankara Students’ Abduction: Garba Shehu apologises to Nigerians

Garba Shehu, the Senior Spokesperson to President Muhammad Buhari, has tendered an apology to Nigerians after he said only 10 students were abducted from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State.

Following the release of 344 students on Thursday, Shehu took to his Twitter handle to apologise for misinformation.

He said: “I apologize for the incorrect communication citing that only 10 students were kidnapped at the science school, Kankara.

“This communication of numbers was provided by persons that should ideally know. These numbers were seen to conflict with what was available at that time.

“Please understand that this communication was in no way done to downplay the seriousness of the situation.

“Please accept my sincere apologies on this matter as we continue to move our great Nation Nigeria forward. Thank you.”