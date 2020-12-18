COVID-19 second wave: Sanwo-Olu reimposes restrictions on Mosques, Churches in Lagos

Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has reimposed restrictions on activities of churches and mosques in the state.

Sanwo-Olu in a statement issued on Friday asked the worship centres not to hold services for more than two hours, adding that no gathering must exceed 50 per cent of the maximum capacity of the Venue.

The governor also banned carnivals and street parties in the state.

He said: “Concerts, carnivals and street parties are banned in Lagos State until further notice.

“Night Clubs have not been allowed to open yet. All Night Clubs in Lagos must immediately shut down, until further notice.

“The midnight to 4a.m curfew imposed by the Federal Government remains in place.

“The protocol of ‘No Mask No Entry’ must be enforced by all public places: Offices, Businesses, Markets, Shops, and so on.

“All Places of Worship (Churches, Mosques, etc.) must ensure that no gathering exceeds two hours, and also that no gathering exceeds 50% of the maximum capacity of the Venue.

“A minimum of 2 meters’ distance should be maintained between seated or standing guests.

“All guests and service providers at events MUST wear nose masks/coverings before entry.”