Emir of Kaura Namoda escape as gunmen attack convoy, kill eight

Gunmen on Friday attacked the convoy of the Emir of Kaura Namoda, in Zamfara State, killing three police officers and five other making eight in total.

Okay.ng gathered that the monarch, Sanusi Muhammad-Asha, was ambushed along the Zaria-Funtua highway, but escaped without sustaining any injury.

The Emir, according to sources was in his official vehicle with a Toyota Hilux forming part of the convoy.

The incident led to the Emir spending the night at Funtua police station.

Meanwhile, the Kaura Namoda Emirate Council is already making arrangements to convey the bodies of those killed for burial later today.