Kaduna Scholarship: El-Rufai presents cheque to 1,251 beneficiaries

Governor Nasir El-Rufai has officially presented a total sum of N219 million to 1,251 students who are beneficiaries of the Need and Merit-Based scholarship schemes of the state. Okay.ng has learned.

Present at the event were the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr Hadiza Balarabe; and Hassan Rilwan, Executive Secretary Kaduna State Scholarship and Loans Board.

The cheque was presented to Kaduna State University (KASU); Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria; and College of Education, Gidan Waya.

N158.53 million was presented to KASU for 755 students; N33.45 million to College of Education Gidan Waya for 317 students; and N27.6 million to Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic Zaria for 179 students.

The amount will cover the full tuition fees for the students till they graduate.

