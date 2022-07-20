Stanbic IBTC Bank emerges as Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria for 13th Time

Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, has been named as ‘Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Nigeria’ at the 2022 edition of the Global Finance Awards.

The recent win makes it the thirteenth consecutive time the bank will win the award.

Organized by Global Finance magazine, the Global Finance Awards recognizes banks and other financial services providers that provide astounding services in customer relations, quality of service, competitive pricing, smooth handling of exception items, technology platforms, post-settlement operations, business continuity plans, and knowledge of local regulations and practices, across seven regions and more than 80 countries. According to them, input from expert sources and market research as well as other entry information criteria are used in selecting banks that reliably provide the best services in local markets and regions.

While expressing his delight at the award, Babatunde Majiyagbe, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Nominees, said the recognition is due to the organization’s innovative drive in deploying cutting-edge technology in its service delivery as well as its passion for client satisfaction.

“Being consistently recognized by Global Finance as Nigeria’s best provider of custody services is an achievement we are proud of. It is a recognition of the hard work and dedication of our team in carrying out custodial services, our ever-evolving technological innovation in service delivery, and our commitment to putting our clients first. It reaffirms our leadership in the custodial industry, which is a demonstration of our commitment and exceptional track record as the trusted partner for investor services in Nigeria,” said Babatunde.

“The criteria for this recognition show that we are on the right path as we continually seek ways to provide the best-in-class service to our clients despite current global challenges. Client-focus and digitization remain key drivers for business success, and we will continue to provide value because we are committed to making progress real.”

The Stanbic IBTC Nominees Chief Executive, while appreciating clients for trust and confidence in the organization, assured them of the firm’s unwavering commitment to providing the best custodial services.

“Our appreciation goes to our esteemed clients for their trust and the confidence placed in us. They are the reason behind this award. Our commitment remains strong and clients should not expect us to rest on our oars with this award, despite winning it repeatedly. Indeed, in line with our values, we seek to continually raise the bar. With an enhanced focus on improved technology, digitization, and market advocacy as tools to make Nigeria’s custody industry rank among the best globally, Stanbic IBTC will continue to ensure clients get the best services in terms of custodial offerings.”

Global Finance, founded in 1987 and headquartered in New York, is currently circulated in 187 countries. Its audience includes senior corporate and financial officers responsible for making investment and strategic decisions at multinational companies and financial institutions.