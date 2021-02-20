Kaduna govt fixes resumption date for SS2, SS1, JS2, other students

The Kaduna State Government has approved Monday 22nd of February, 2021 as the second phase resumption date for SS2, SS1 and JS2 in Public and Private Secondary Schools.

Primary 4, 5 and 6 for Public Primary Schools and Primary 3, 2, 1 and Nursery classes for Private Primary Schools including Islamiyah Schools respectively are also to resume on the same date, according to a statement by the Kaduna State Commissioner of Education Shehu Usman Muhammad.

In view of this, the Kaduna State Ministry of Education is directing all Principals and Head Teachers to make arrangements to receive Boarding and Day students of the above stated classes on Monday, 22nd February 2021.

The State Covid-19 Task Force will continue monitoring all schools to ensure that safe learning environments against the pandemic are strictly adhered and maintained in addition to the continuous enforcement of the COVID 19 Guidelines put in place by the State Government.

Thus, all Administrators of public and private schools must continue to comply with all COVID-19 Protocols as any violation may lead to the closure of the affected school without any notice.

Schools will continue to run shifts to enable them sustain the guidelines already in place and take personal responsibility for the, own health by continuing to abide by the simple preventive measures already in place.

School Administrators of public and private schools should continue implementing the blended learning system while the Ministry is assuring the public of continuing the e-learning program using Google classrooms, radio and television stations and other online platforms.

The Ministry appreciates the support of all stakeholders in the education sector and calls on them not to relent in joining its various monitoring teams to ensure safe learning environment for all learners.