Christopher Ajilo, veteran highlife singer, is dead

Veteran Nigerian highlife singer, Christopher Ajilore, popularly known as Pa Chris Ajilo, is dead.

Okay.ng understands that Pa Chris Ajilo died on Saturday morning after he was rushed to Wesley Guild Hospital in Ilesha where he passed on.

According to Latoya Aduke, wife of Orlando Julius, Ajilo was hale and hearty when they visited him on Thursday.

“It is a painful loss to us. I took Orlando to see him on Thursday at his house. Pa was so happy,” Latoya revealed.

Ajilo is known for his songs, Eko Gba Gbere, Ariwo and Emi Mimo is the last of generation of veterans like Victor Olaiya, Bobby Benson and others that formed the Nigerian Union of Musician, the first guild for musicians.

Ajilo was also a producer for polygraph turned Polygram Records who produced several albums notably Chief Olisa Osadebe’s Osondu Owendi.

Pa Christopher Ajilore who hails from Ijebu-Ijesa died at the age of 91.