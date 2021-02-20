NCDC announces 662 new COVID-19 cases in Nigeria

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 662 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, 19th of February 2021.

According to NCDC, the new cases were confirmed in Lagos-167, FCT-116, Ogun-45, Kano-44, Akwa Ibom-35, Edo-34, Rivers-27, Kaduna-23, Osun-23, Kwara-22, Taraba-22, Oyo-20, Ondo-19, Plateau-14, Abia-11, Imo-11, Nasarawa-7, Niger-6, Bayelsa-5, Delta-5, Enugu-3, Ekiti-2 and Jigawa-1.

The agency also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 19th February, there are 150,908 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

127,500 patients have been discharged with 1,813 deaths across the country.