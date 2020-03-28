News

Nigeria records 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Benue, Lagos — 89 in total

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 28, 2020
The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that eight (8) new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) have been reported in Nigeria: 7 in Lagos & 1 in Benue State.

NCDC disclosed on Twitter that as at 04:00 pm 28th March there are 89 cases of confirmed #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

3 have been discharged with 1 death.

At the moment, here is the breakdown of cases in states: Lagos — 59, FCT — 14, Ogun — 3, Enugu — 2, Ekiti — 1, Oyo — 3,  Edo — 2, Bauchi — 2, Osun — 1, Rivers — 1 & Benue — 1.



