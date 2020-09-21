Edo 2020: Ize-Iyamu reacts to Obaseki’s victory

Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just-concluded governorship election in Edo State, has reacted to the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The APC candidate via his Facebook page on Sunday told his supporters that he is studying the outcome of the election and will announce his next move.

He said: “I hereby thank and appreciate my teeming supporters, who have had to endure many evils including being prevented from exercising their franchise, for their support and determination during the election process.

“I assure you all that I am studying the results along with other party members and will announce the next line of action soon. God bless you all.”

Okay.ng recalls that Ize-Iyamu polled 223,619 votes, while Obaseki got 307,955 votes in the election.