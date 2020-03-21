Sport

Juventus player Paulo Dybala, and his girlfriend test positive for COVID-19

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi March 21, 2020
Less than a minute
Paulo Dybala, and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatin
Paulo Dybala, and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatin

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatin, have been tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Argentine professional footballer announced this via his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

He wrote: “Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.

“Luckily, we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

22
Confirmed
0
Deaths
1
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Promise Amadi

Promise Amadi

Amadi Promise is an Assistant Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng) who handles Sports & Educational sections. He loves sharing what he knows and also learns from others. Promise is also an Android developer at Rad5 Tech Hub.
Back to top button
Close