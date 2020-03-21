Juventus player Paulo Dybala, and his girlfriend test positive for COVID-19

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has confirmed that he and his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatin, have been tested positive for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Argentine professional footballer announced this via his official Twitter handle on Saturday.

He wrote: “Hi everyone, I just wanted to inform you that we have received the results for the COVID-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive.

“Luckily, we are in perfect condition. Thanks for your messages.”