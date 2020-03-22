Coronavirus cases in Nigeria rises to 26

The number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Nigeria is presently 26 as of Sunday morning.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), three (3) new cases confirmed in Lagos and Oyo recorded its first case.

The NCDC said all 3 cases reported in Lagos State have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days.

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde announced that the first case of COVID-19 in the state was confirmed Saturday.

He said: “The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back POSITIVE. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020.

“A follow up on the Ekiti COVID-19 case revealed that the deceased was picked up directly from Lagos Airport to a private apartment in Ona Ara Local Government Area.

“The Health Authorities have contacted the family concerned and the community has been alerted for intensified contact tracing and self-isolation of identified close contacts. The information given that he stayed in some hotels in Ibadan has been found to be false.

“Another returnee from Texas, USA, has also been identified at Oluyole Local Government Area. She has been kept in self-isolation with close monitoring by the State Epidemiological Team. All recent returnees are again urged to identify themselves to Ministry Officials and self-isolate for 14 days.

“We have released funds for: a. Activation of Emergency Operation Centre at the Ministry of Health; establishment of Diagnostic Centre for screening of Coronavirus and other related infectious diseases to be stationed at the UCH, Ibadan; equipping of the newly designated Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre at Olodo that has the capacity for over 100 cases.”