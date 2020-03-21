Business

CBN raises COVID-19 stimulus package from N1.1trn to N3.5trn

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 21, 2020
Less than a minute
Godwin Emefiele
Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has raised the coronavirus (COVID) stimulus from N1.1 trillion to N3.5 trillion.

Governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele disclosed this at an extraordinary bankers committee meeting comprising bank Chief Executives and CBN directors held in Lagos

According to the CBN Governor, the exchange rate of N380 per dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) forex window was not a devaluation but an adjustment to reflect current realities.

Emefiele said: “CBN has a responsibility to see to the adjustment in currency. What you have seen is an adjustment in currency. We have also been accused that we have a hand. We don’t have a hand.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

22
Confirmed
0
Deaths
1
Recovered


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad A. Aliyu

Muhammad Ameer Aliyu, is a prolific journalist who joined Okay Nigeria in 2015 with the aim staying committed to bringing more positive growth to the digital news platform. He is the Senior editor at Okay Nigeria.
Back to top button
Close