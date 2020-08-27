JusticeForUwa: Police parade suspects linked to murder of UNIBEN student

The Edo State Police Command on Wednesday paraded six suspects linked to the rape and murder of the 100-level Microbiology student of the University of Benin, Miss Vera Uwaila Omozuwa.

Okay.ng recalls that in May Uwa was killed at the RCCG, Miracle Sanctuary Mega Parish, Edo Province 10, in Benin City on May 27.

She was reportedly hit by the hoodlums using with a fire extinguisher after being raped.

The 22-year-old couldn’t make it and passed away at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital.

Following the incident, Nigerians demanded justice for the 22-year-old with the social media hashtag #JusticeforUwa.

The Police on Wednesday confirmed that one of the suspects confessed to carrying out the act.

Four of the suspects have denied any involvement.

Another suspect was said to have been found in possession of the late Uwaila’s phone.

The mother of a suspect at large was also arrested. She denied any knowledge of the crime.

Johnson Kokumo, Edo State Commissioner of Police, speaking on the incident said, “These criminals went into the church building to wreak havoc where she was raped.

“The post-mortem examination results confirmed that she was raped and gruesomely murdered.

“I assured the good people of Edo State that we will leave no stone unturned to unravel the mystery behind this.”