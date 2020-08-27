Akinwumi Adesina wins re-election as AfDB president

Akinwumi Adesina has won his re-election as President of the African Development Bank President for a second term.

Okay.ng understands that Adesina was re-elected for another five-year tenure at the virtual annual general meeting of the bank on Thursday.

The election result, which gave him a hundred percent of votes of all regional and non-regional members of the Bank, was announced by chairperson of the Board of Governors of the Bank, Mrs. Niale Kaba, Minister of National Planning of Côte d’Ivoire.

Kaba said: “I am delighted the Board of Governors have re-elected Dr. Adesina for a second term in office as President. As shareholders, we strongly support the Bank and will give him all the necessary support to carry forward and implement his compelling vision for the Bank over the next five years.”