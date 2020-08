The founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos is currently the first person in history to worth more than $200 billion, according to Forbes.

Bezos, who is already the richest person in the world, saw a net increase to $200 billion from $74 billion during the span of 2020.

Forbes noted that Bezos is worth $204.6 billion—nearly $90 billion more than the world’s second-richest person, Bill Gates, who’s currently worth $116.1 billion.