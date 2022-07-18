Just In: Zamfara State Govt suspends Emir for turbaning banditry kingpin

The Zamfara State Government has announced the suspension of Aliyu Marafa, the Emir of Birnin ‘Yandoto of Tsafe Local Government Area, for conferring a chieftaincy title to a banditry kingpin.

Secretary to the State Government, Kabiru Sardauna, announced the suspension in a statement on Sunday.

Okay.ng had reported that Aliero was turbaned as Sarkin Fulani (King of Fulani) of Yandoto Emirate by the now suspended Emir.

The monarch’s action generated heated controversies, outcry and outrage.

Governor Bello Matawalle also approved the appointment of a Committee to investigate the circumstances leading to the action of the Emir.

The committee has Yahaya Goro as chairman and Musa Garba as secretary. Members are Yahay Kanoma, Muhammed Magaji, Lawal Zannah, Isa Moriki.

“In the meantime, Alh. Mahe Garba Marafa, who is the District Head of ‘Yandoto is hereby assigned to take charge of the affairs of the Emirate,” the statement said.