Just in: Nollywood actress, Ada Ameh is dead

It was gathered from The Nation that ‘The Johnsons’ star, collapsed and died on Sunday in Warri, Delta State around 11 pm.

Okay.ng recall that the actress had on June 15 opened up on her battle with mental health.

According to Ada, the issue was gradually taking her life but she believes that she will not die and will get over it.

The actress who had posted a video of herself on Instagram hanging out with loved ones in a restaurant hours ago had also revealed in the past that she was sued over her inability to deliver on a job.

Ada Ameh spent more than two decades in the Nigerian movie industry and is most notable for her character as Anita in 1996 movie titled “Domitilla” and as Emu Johnson in the award winning Nigerian Tv series titled The Johnsons.

More Details later…