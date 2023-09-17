NNPC Appoints New Vice-Presidents for Downstream, Upstream, Gas Operations

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has announced significant changes in its leadership structure by appointing new executive vice presidents for key operational divisions.

In an official statement released on Saturday, NNPC spokesperson Garba Deen Muhammad unveiled the leadership reshuffle and its underlying objectives.

“In line with NNPC Ltd’s commitment and drive for organizational renewal, anchored on our business imperatives, standards of excellence, people development, and strengthening our competencies and capabilities through broad-based leadership exposures, the company wishes to announce the following executive appointments with immediate effect,” stated Muhammad.

The newly appointed executives will play pivotal roles in steering NNPC’s operations and contributing to its ongoing transformation.

The following individuals have assumed their respective positions: