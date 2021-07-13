JUST IN: Senate rejects Lauretta Onochie’s nomination as INEC commissioner

The Senate has rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie, Senior Special Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Okay.ng understands that the resolution of the Senate was sequel to the consideration of the Senator Kabiru Gaya, APC, Kano South led Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Onochie was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2020.

More details later…