News

JUST IN: Senate rejects Lauretta Onochie’s nomination as INEC commissioner

Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter July 13, 2021
Less than a minute
Lauretta Onochie
Lauretta Onochie

The Senate has rejected the nomination of Lauretta Onochie, Senior Special Assistant on Media to President Muhammadu Buhari, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Okay.ng understands that the resolution of the Senate was sequel to the consideration of the Senator Kabiru Gaya, APC, Kano South led Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Onochie was nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2020.

More details later…

Tags
Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter July 13, 2021
Less than a minute
Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram
Okay.ng on Google News


Back to top button