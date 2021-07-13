FRSC commences 2021 recruitment exercise [Qualifications, Requirements]

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced the commencement of the 2021 recruitment exercise for employment into the various cadres of the Corps.

This was announced in a recruitment notice shared via FRSC’s official Facebook page on Tuesday.

How to Apply for the Federal Road Safety Corps Recruitment 2021

According to the notice, qualified can apply for Officer cadre, Marshal Inspectorate (MI) cadre, and the Road Marshal Assistant (RMA) cadre through its online portal — www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng.

1. OFFICER CADRE-Assistant Route Commander (CONPASS 95)

Qualifications

Applicants must possess a First Degree / HND from a recognized Institution of learning and NYSC Discharge Certificate/Exemption Certificate.

2. Marshal Inspector I (CONPASS 08)

Qualifications

Applicants must possess the following:

Double qualification RN & RM, Accident & Emergency Nurses, Pediatric Nurses, Anesthetic Nurses, Orthopedic Nurses, Radiographic Nurses from recognized institutions.

Marshal Inspector II (CONPASS 07)

Qualifications

Applicants must possess the following from recognized institutions:

Nigerian Certificate of Education (NCE).

Registered Nurse / Midwife (RN/RM).

Marshal Inspector III (CONPASS 06)

Qualifications

Applicants must possess the following from recognized institutions:

National Diploma (ND) / Senior Community Health Extension Workers Certificate (CHEW).

Road Marshal Assistant II (CONPASS 04)

Qualification

Applicants must possess a minimum of five (5) credits in SSCE (GCE / WAEC / NECO / NABTEB), which must include English Language and Mathematics.

Road Marshal Assistant I (CONPASS 05)

Qualification

Applicants must be a Junior Community Health Extension Worker (JCHEW).

Job Title: Road Marshal Assistant III (CONPASS 03)

Location: Nigeria

Cadre: Road Marshal Assistant

Qualification

Applicants must possess a minimum of three (3) credits in SSCE (GCE / WAEC / NECO / NABTEB), which must include English Language and Mathematics.

Artisan and Tradesman

Description

We are in need of the following Artisans and Tradesmen below:

Computer Operators

Drivers

Mechanics

Motorcycle Riders

Electricians

Instrumentalists

Tailors

Plumbers

Sportsmen, etc.

Qualifications

Candidates must possess the following:

A minimum of 4 passes in SSCE (GCE / WAEC / NECO, NABTEB).

Trade Test and or other professional Certificates.

Drivers and Riders must have the appropriate class of valid Driver’s Licence

Below are the General Requirements for the Federal Road Safety Corps Recruitment 2021:

Computer literacy and possession of valid National Driver’s Licence shall be an added advantage for all cadres.

Any certificate or qualification not declared or tendered and accepted at the time of recruitment cannot be presented subsequently for career progression in the Corps.

Applicants be Nigerians by birth.

Applicants must be medically fit and must produce a certificate of medical fitness from a government hospital.

Applicants must not be less than 18 years or more than 30 years of age. However, 35 years will be considered for Medical Doctors and Articulated Vehicle Drivers.

All applicants must be single.

Applicants height must not be less than 1.7 metres for male and 1.64 metres for female.

Medical and Allied professionals must possess current practicing licences while Lawyers must have been called to Bar.

Male applicants must have a fully expanded chest measurement of not less than 0.87metres.

Applicants be free from any form of financial embarrassment, be of good character and must not have been convicted of any criminal offence.

Applicants must not have tattoo on any part of their body.

Applicants must use their personal email address and phone numbers when submitting their applications online.

Other Conditions:

Prospective candidates who are pregnant need not apply.

Applicants with any of the following disabilities need not apply: Impediment in speech (Stammerer/dumb) Gross malformation of teeth malocclusion, overject, overbite etc) Knocked knees Bent knees Bow legs K-legs Flat foot Bent arms/deformed hands Amputation of any part of physical body Impaired Hearing (partial/total deafless) Hunched back Obesity Visual impairment (squint-eye, crossed eye, one- eyed etc) Medical challenge and any other physical deformity not mentioned.



Note: Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) 2021 recruitment application is online through the link above or www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng. Shortlisted applicants will be required to come along with print out of the form for screening.