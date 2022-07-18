Celebrities

Sola Onayiga, veteran Nollywood actress, dies

Sola Onayiga, a veteran actress best known for her role as Ireti, in the iconic TV series, ‘Fuji House of Commotion’, is dead.

Okay.ng gathered that Onayiga died on Monday after she was admitted to the ICU unit at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital two weeks ago.

Renowned movie critic and film specialist, Husseini Shaibu, confirmed her death via his Facebook page on Monday.

He said: “I have just been informed that the accomplished Stage and Screen Actress and Fellow of Theatre Arts Auntie Sola Awojobi Onayiga ‘has’ passed on.

“Auntie Sola, who is best known for living the role of Ireti aka Catering practical in the defunct television sitcom ‘Fuji House of Commotion delightfully’, Reportedly passed on this morning. Journey well, Ma! Journey Well!”

