JUST IN! Fire guts NNPC filling station on Yahaya-Abatan road, Ogba, Lagos

Job Ayantoye April 27, 2020
A fire outbreak at currently happening at an NNPC filling station along college road, Yahaya-Abatan road, Ogba.

Okay.ng gathered that the fire, which started at about 2pm on Monday, has enveloped the facility and spread to about four houses within the community, forcing residents and passersby to scamper for safety.

More to come shortly…



Okay.ng on Google News
Job Ayantoye

Job is a reporter for Okay.ng
