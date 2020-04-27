JUST IN! Fire guts NNPC filling station on Yahaya-Abatan road, Ogba, Lagos

A fire outbreak at currently happening at an NNPC filling station along college road, Yahaya-Abatan road, Ogba.

Okay.ng gathered that the fire, which started at about 2pm on Monday, has enveloped the facility and spread to about four houses within the community, forcing residents and passersby to scamper for safety.

JUST IN! Fire outbreak at NNPC filling station on Yahaya-Abatan road, Ogba pic.twitter.com/lQG1FTR2Gw — Okay.ng (@OkayNigeria) April 27, 2020

More to come shortly…