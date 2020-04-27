News

Coronavirus: Ganduje cries out for FG’s attention, says Kano ‘in serious problem’

Muhammad A. Aliyu April 27, 2020
Abdullahi Ganduje
Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano has said the federal government is not giving the state enough attention in the fight against coronavirus.

The governor made this disclosure in an interview with the BBC Hausa Service on Monday.

According to Ganduje, Kano is not getting the needed support of the presidential task force on COVID-19.

Governor Ganduje said there is a shortage of sample collection equipment, and that the laboratory in the state is not functioning.

We are in a serious problem. I can tell you the situation is really bad and scary. Because what we solely rely upon in fighting the disease is the testing centre.

“There is also a shortage of sample collection equipment. It is not common equipment that you can go and buy in the market. Those whose samples were collected are still waiting to know their fate.

“The problem is with the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19. Even its Director-General was in Kano. He spent a night here but we have not heard from him again. The Minister of Health is also aware that the laboratory is not functioning.

“There is a serious problem. We have been complaining that Kano needs more than one testing centre, right from the beginning of this.

“Sincerely speaking, we are not getting deserved attention. If these equipment are under our control, we will do our best to make sure it works properly. But we are not getting the needed support and co-operation from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19,” he said.

According to NCDC, Kano has a total of 77 cases as of 11:50pm on 26th April.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
1,273
Deaths
40
Recovered
239
Active
994
Last updated: April 27, 2020 - 2:00 pm (+01:00)


