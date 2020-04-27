Buhari to address Nigerians by 8pm today

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation at 8pm on Monday.

Spokesman to the president, Femi Adesina, made the announcement in a statement Monday afternoon.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8pm.

”Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”