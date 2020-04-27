News

Buhari to address Nigerians by 8pm today

Photo of Farouk Mohammed Farouk Mohammed Follow on Twitter April 27, 2020
Less than a minute
President Muhammadu Buhari addresses Nigerians on COVID-19 lockdown extension
President Muhammadu Buhari addresses Nigerians on COVID-19 lockdown extension

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation at 8pm on Monday.

Spokesman to the president, Femi Adesina, made the announcement in a statement Monday afternoon.

He said, “President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation Monday, April 27, 2020 at 8pm.

”Television, radio and other electronic media stations are enjoined to hook up to the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the broadcast.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
1,273
Deaths
40
Recovered
239
Active
994
Last updated: April 27, 2020 - 3:45 pm (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed

Farouk Mohammed is a Head Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He has been publishing for 5 years and focused more on Local/World News on Okay.ng
Back to top button
Close