Federal High Court Approves Behind-Screen Testimony for Witnesses in Nnamdi Kanu’s Terrorism Trial

The Federal High Court in Abuja has authorized witnesses in the terrorism case against Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, to give their testimonies behind a screen.

This decision came after a formal request by the Federal Government’s legal team, led by Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) Adegboyega Awomolo.

During proceedings on Tuesday, Justice James Omotosho granted the application, allowing the witnesses to testify without revealing their identities publicly, citing security concerns due to the sensitive nature of the terrorism charges against Kanu. The court’s ruling followed an ex-parte application filed by Awomolo, who emphasized the need to protect the witnesses from potential threats.

Kanu faces a seven-count terrorism charge brought by the Federal Government. His defense counsel, Kanu Agabi (SAN), did not oppose the application but requested that the government reciprocate with cooperation during any upcoming bail hearings.





Following the court’s approval, the prosecution called its first witness, identified only as PWAAA, who began giving testimony as the trial formally resumed.

This measure reflects the high-security risks involved in the case, which has been ongoing since Kanu’s repatriation from Kenya in 2021 under controversial circumstances. The trial has seen multiple delays and judicial changes, with Justice Omotosho presiding after Justice Binta Nyako recused herself citing lack of confidence from the defendant.

The Federal Government’s counsel stressed that “the identities of the witnesses needed to be protected for security reasons,” a position accepted by the court and the defense alike.