Judiciary workers suspend two-month-old nationwide strike

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has suspended its two-month-old strike on Wednesday.

Okay.ng recalls that members of the union had on April 6 commenced a nationwide strike over the non-implementation of financial autonomy for the judiciary.

However, JUSUN resolved to suspend the industrial action after its emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

The union in a communique signed by the deputy of the union, Emmanuel Abioye and General Secretary, Isaiah Adetola, thanked the Chief Justice of the Federation and all heads of courts for their patience and understanding throughout the period of the industrial action.

JUSUN also condemned the actions of the governors of Kaduna, Plateau and Benue States for withholding salaries of judiciary workers in their various states for the duration of the strike and urge all governors involved to restore the salaries of the workers.

It, however, commended the effort of the NJC in making sure that the governors obey the Memorandum of Action, judgment and agreement on the financial autonomy of the judiciary

JUSUN said it agreed that there shall be the introduction of peculiar allowance throughout the state and federal courts.

It hinted that it discussed extensively and after putting so many issues into consideration such as the intervention of NJC and other stakeholders, the NEC has resolved that the strike is hereby suspended.

It pleaded with the NJC, the Presidential Implementation Committee, Attorney General of the Federation, Accountant-General of the Federation and all stakeholders to ensure that the issue of Judiciary financial autonomy is laid to rest finally as provided for in Section 81 (3), 121 (3), and 162(9), of -1999 Constitution as amended.

The NEC-in-session frowned at the deduction of salary of JUSUN members of Bayelsa State and request that the deducted sum be restored forthwith.