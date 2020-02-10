Jose Mourinho reveals the reason behind his new haircut

Tottenham manager, Jose Mourinho got fans talking when a picture of his new haircut surface online.

In the new picture, the 57-year-old manager appeared to have shaved his head completely.

The professional football manager explained that the new hairstyle happened because he ‘fell asleep’ in the barber’s chair.

Speaking with a journalist, Mourinho said:

“Sometimes I like to [cut it short] sometimes I like to feel the cold weather, I like to change it a little bit. But this time was not the case.

“I fell asleep [in the barber’s chair] and when I woke up it was so bad that I said to him ‘bring the one’. Hopefully, it will grow back.”

Meanwhile, Tottenham will face Aston Villa in the Premier League on February 16.