INEC recruitment portal opens for application

The Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) has announced that its recruitment portal is opened application.

According to INEC, the available positions for recruitment are Registration Area Officers, Administrative Officer and Executive Officers in all local government areas of the country.

The electoral body noted that interested applicants should not be above 35 years while the experienced applicants should not be above 45.

INEC added that “Applicants must possess Nation Certificate Examination or Nation Diploma (ND) with a minimum of two years post-qualification cognate experience.”

Interested applicants should log on INEC portal www.inecnigeria.org  | www.inecrecruitment.com to complete the prescribed application free of charge.



