Dele Alli set to face suspension over comment on coronavirus

Tottenham midfielder, Dele Alli could face suspension over comment he made regarding coronavirus.

Alli joked about the coronavirus outbreak on a Snapchat video.

In the video, the 23-year-old filmed himself wearing a face mask and appeared to mock an Asian man.

Meanwhile, England International has issued an apology for the video he posted on Snapchat.

Alli released a post on the Chinese microblogging website called Weibo.

He wrote: “Hi guys, it’s Dele; I just wanted to apologise on my behalf for the video I posted on Snapchat yesterday,”

“It wasn’t funny and I realised that immediately and took it down. I let myself down and the club.

“I don’t want you to have that impression of me because it wasn’t funny and I realised that straight away and took it down.

“It isn’t something that should be joked about. I’m sending all my love and all my thoughts and prayers to everyone in China.”

The coronavirus has killed 910 people globally and infected more than 40,000 individuals.