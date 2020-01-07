Jonathan denies being pressured to contest for 2023 presidency

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has denied the reports that he is being pressured to contest for the presidential election in 2023.

Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan’s spokesman, in a statement on Tuesday, said the former president hasn’t made any comment on the coming elections.

According to Eze, Jonathan is focusing on promoting peace and sustainable democracy in Africa with his foundation ‘The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF)’.

He said, “There was nothing like that. The former President has not made any comments nor spoken to anyone on the coming elections.

“He is busy concentrating on his foundation, The Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF), and its work of promoting peace, sustainable democracy and youth empowerment in Africa.”

In addition, the spokesman said on behalf of Jonathan that “If you check online, you will discover that a story with similar headline had been published in the past by few shady online sources.

“The last time this same story circulated online was before the 2019 Presidential elections. It has now come up again.”