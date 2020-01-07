Buhari reverses suspension of REA MD, Damilola Ogunbiyi

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the reversal of suspension of Mrs. Damilola Ogunbiyi from her role as Managing Director of Rural Electricity Agency (REA).

Okay.ng understands that Ogunbiyi was on December 31, 2019, suspended for alleged malpractices.

However, the federal government accepted her resignation to enable her take up her new role in the United Nations (UN).

Ogunbiyi is due to take on her new role as UN special representative for sustainable energy and CEO of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforAll).