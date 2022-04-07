Jigawa Hisbah raids hotels, seizes 1,426 bottles of beer

The Hisbah Board in Jigawa has seized 1,426 bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages in two local government areas of the state.

The Hisbah commander, Ibrahim Dahiru, disclosed this on Thursday.

Mr Dahiru said the command also seized a 25-litre jerrycan of local beer, burukutu. He explained that the alcoholic beverages were confiscated when Hisbah operatives raided hotels, drinking joints and spots.

The commander added that 15 suspects, including a woman, were apprehended during the raids.

According to him, 177 bottles of assorted beer, 25-litre of burukutu and 14 suspects were arrested on April 3 in Gumel local government area.

“The Hisbah raided three beer parlours in Gumel LGA, namely Awala Hotel, located on Gujungu road; Sabuwar Sahara, located behind LG secretariat; and Gidan Mama Mai Burkutu,” he explained. “In these raids, we were able to arrest 14 persons, including a woman who sells burukutu. “In these raids also, we were able to seize 177 bottles of beer and 25 litres of burukutu.”

Mr Dahiru further stated that 1,249 bottles of assorted beer and 143 empty cartons were confiscated when Hisbah operatives raided a beer parlour in the Takur Aduwa area of Dutse on March 4.

“On March 4, Hisbah personnel raided Bone beer parlour in Takur Aduwa in Dutse local government area. During this raid, we confiscated 1,249 bottles of beer, 143 empty cartons, and a car with registration number MG 194 XA,” the Hisbah commander disclosed.

He added that one person suspected to be the beer owner was also arrested. The commander, who urged residents to be law-abiding, said the seized items and suspects were handed over to the police for further action.

According to the Hisbah commander, drinking alcohol is prohibited in Jigawa.

He commended residents for their support and cooperation, assuring that the Hisbah will continue to fight immorality and other social vices in Jigawa.