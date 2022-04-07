Lagos govt appoints MC Oluomo as head of committee to oversee motor parks and garages

The Lagos government has appointed Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, as the chairman of the newly constituted Parks Management Committee.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, on Thursday.

MC Oluomo’s appointment came less than 24 hours after National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) leadership sacked him from the union.

“The Lagos State Government has set up a committee to oversee the affairs of all motor parks and garages in the state,“ the statement reads.

“This is in fulfillment of the Government’s promise to ensure that events in the National Union of Road Transport Workers are not allowed to threaten law and order.

“The Government has, therefore, exercised its constitutional powers to ensure that no vacuum, which can disrupt the peace of our dear state,is allowed to exist in the parks. This is a duty we owe all Lagosians and visitors.

“Members of the committee, who have been selected following consultations with stakeholders in the sector, are:

1. Mr. Hakeem Odumosu (AIG Rtd) – Government Liaison Officer

2. Alh Musiliu Ayinde Akinsanya – Chairman

3. Alh Sulyman B. Ojora – (Deputy Chairman )

4. Dr. Taiwo Olufemi Salaam (Secretary)

5. Comrade Olayiwola Lemboye

6. Alh Mustapha Adekunle

7. Alh Ganiyu Shittu

8. Alh Mukaila Runsewe

9. Alh Sulyman Yusuf

10. Alh Mufutau Mutiu

11. Alh Yinka Hassan

12. Alh Sunday Ogunleye

13. Alh Moshood Omojowa

14. Alh Ismaila Aigoro

15. Alh Ibrahim Yusuf. O

16. Alh Akeem Tijani

17. Mrs Omolabake Adelakun

18. Comrade Kazeem Hassan

19. Alh Wasiu Amole

20. Alh Ganiyu Ayinde

21. Anthony Adeyinka Adeboye

22. John Victor Owolabi

23. Saburi Salami

24. Ibrahim Onitiju

25. Odusanya Gbenga

“Members of the committee are to report to the Ministry of Transportation, Alausa Secretariat, Ikeja.

“The Government on March 10 suspended NURTW operations in all parks and garages, following the tension sparked by some events in the union.”