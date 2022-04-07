Matawalle gifts 260 Zamfara emirs, others 2019 Cadillac cars

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara flagged off the distribution of 260 vehicles to traditional rulers in the state on Wednesday in Gusau. The governor is also reconstructing palaces for emirs in the state.

The flag-off was performed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The cars included brand new 2019 Cadillacs for 17 emirs, 13 senior district heads and 230 district heads.

Speaking at the event, Mr Matawalle said the gesture was in recognition of the role of traditional institutions in maintaining peace in the state.

“As we are all aware, the role of traditional rulers in fostering national unity, safeguarding our values, and serving as a moral compass for our society cannot be overemphasised,” Mr Matawalle explained. “As premier leaders in our communities, traditional rulers play key roles in resolving conflicts and in assisting government to provide fatherly advice to their subjects in the interest of promoting peace and harmony.”

He promised the traditional leaders that he would “stay steadfastly committed” to providing for their welfare, safety and “any essential support that will allow you to carry out your duties without incident and with bigger successes.”

The governor said he also made the gesture to recognise the status of traditional institutions as custodians of religion and culture and vehicles of cohesion and peace.

Mr Matawalle explained that his administration had never taken critical decisions regarding issues of public concern without due consultation with the rulers.

“We rely on you for feedback regarding the impact of our policies as they affect the general public,” explained the Zamfara governor. “We always sit together with you to evaluate our policies, debate new options and strategies toward achieving the common objective of building a new Zamfara. This, we shall continue all the time, by the grace of God.”

Mr Matawalle added that his government was also rehabilitating and reconstructing some of the emirs’ palaces, noting that some of the projects would soon be completed.

The governor appreciated the Sultan for attending the flag-off and the inauguration of the State Council of Ulama’s secretariat.