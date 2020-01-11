Canada gives actual numbers of citizens on Ukrainian plane shot down by Iran

Canada has given the actual numbers of its citizens on the Ukrainian plane that crashed after being shot by Iranian missiles on Wednesday.

According to Canada’s foreign affairs minister, Francois-Philippe Champagne, the number of Canadian citizens on-board the Ukraine International Airlines is 57, not 63 as initially claimed.

It can be recalled that none of the passengers on the aircraft survived after the crash.

Champagne speaking to reports on Friday said, “This is a very fluid situation. We said that from the get-go in terms of identifying the number of victims which would be Canadians on board.”

Iran had on Saturday admitted “mistakenly” downing the plane conveying over 170 passengers.