NCDC announces 138 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 53,865

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, August 30th, announced 138 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 138 new cases are;

Plateau-55 Lagos-15 Ebonyi-11 Oyo-11 Abia-8 Anambra-7 FCT-7 Rivers-7 Kaduna-6 Ondo-5 Kwara-3 Bauchi-1 Benue-1 Edo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 30th August, there are 53,865 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

41,513 patients have been discharged with 1,013 deaths across the country.