NCDC announces 138 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 53,865
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, August 30th, announced 138 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 138 new cases are;
- Plateau-55
- Lagos-15
- Ebonyi-11
- Oyo-11
- Abia-8
- Anambra-7
- FCT-7
- Rivers-7
- Kaduna-6
- Ondo-5
- Kwara-3
- Bauchi-1
- Benue-1
- Edo-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 30th August, there are 53,865 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
41,513 patients have been discharged with 1,013 deaths across the country.