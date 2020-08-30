News

NCDC announces 138 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 53,865

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu Follow on Twitter August 30, 2020
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, August 30th, announced 138 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 13 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 138 new cases are;

  1. Plateau-55
  2. Lagos-15
  3. Ebonyi-11
  4. Oyo-11
  5. Abia-8
  6. Anambra-7
  7. FCT-7
  8. Rivers-7
  9. Kaduna-6
  10. Ondo-5
  11. Kwara-3
  12. Bauchi-1
  13. Benue-1
  14. Edo-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 30th August, there are 53,865 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

41,513 patients have been discharged with 1,013 deaths across the country.

