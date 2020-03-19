Education

JAMB has not rescheduled 2020 UTME — Spokesman

Promise Amadi March 19, 2020
The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has refuted social media reports claiming the rescheduling of the 2020 UTME timetable to end Saturday instead of next week.

The examination board in a statement by the Director of Public Relations, JAMB, Dr. Fabian Benjamin to Okay.ng on Thursday said no changes have been made to the timetable as speculated on the internet.

The statement read: “The Board has not rescheduled its examination as being speculated.

“All examination will be finishing on Saturday with only few centres in Beyelsa and Rivers who will be writing in the early days of next week.

“The Board in its determined efforts to give the candidates the best has adjusted the schedules of the remaining candidates in these two states and have contacted the few candidates to reprint their slips.

“All candidates who were scheduled to write examination in Rivers and Bayelsa are urge to reprint their slip immediately. It’s is not a general thing as is being rumored.”



