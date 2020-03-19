COVID-19: Nigeria closes three international airports

News

The federal government of Nigeria has shut down three international airports in a bid to avoid the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Director-General (DG) of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Capt. Musa Nuhu announced this in a statement on Thursday.

According to the statement, the three airports would be closed till further notice effective Saturday, March 21, 2020.

The closed airports are; Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu; and the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

However, he said the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja and the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos would still be opened but no flight operations will be allowed from the thirteen COVID-19 (Coronavirus) high-risk countries.



COVID-19 in Nigeria

12
Confirmed
0
Deaths
1
Recovered


