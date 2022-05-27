It is an abomination to kill a pregnant woman in Igboland – IPOB says, denies killing pregnant woman

It is an abomination to kill a pregnant woman in Igboland – IPOB says, denies killing pregnant woman

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra has denied any involvement in the killing of a pregnant woman, Harira Jubril.

In a statement released on Friday by Emma Powerful, the IPOB Media & Publicity Secretary, the group said it strongly condemned the ‘abominable” act, saying that “in Igboland, it is an abomination to kill a pregnant woman. The perpetrators of the heinous crime are certainly not IPOB and could never have been”.

Mr Powerful further added that those perpetrating the killings in the region were imported into Biafra in order to discredit their struggle and demonise them.

Okay.ng recalls that the woman was killed, alongside her four children in Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State last Sunday.

Governor Soludo on his part condemned the killing and compensated the husband and father of the deceased woman and her children with N500,000 (five-hundrend thousand Naira).