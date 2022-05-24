IPOB Militants kill pregnant woman, her kids, six other Northerners in Anambra State

Militants of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have killed a pregnant woman and her four children in the Isulo, Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

Okay.ng reports that six others persons were killed, not long after the police accused residents of Anambra of withholding information of gunmen terrorising the state.

The Sarkin Hausawa of Orunba North LGA, Alhaji Sa’id Muhammad who confirmed the incident said many Northerners living in the state have made up their minds to leave for good.

Alhaji Muhammad said the murder of the pregnant woman and her kids was not the first of it’s kind, and that many before her had been killed in gruesome manners. His brother, Aliyu was also killed in a similar manner.

“The woman was from Adamawa State. Before her death, she lived in Orumba South, and on Sunday, she visited her friends with her four children.

“It was on her way back home in Orumba South that she was killed. She was being conveyed by a commercial motorcyclist when they were ambushed by the gunmen. They murdered her and her four children but the motorcyclist escaped,” he said.

Alhaji Muhammad said another man, Abdullahi, who was selling roasted meat by the roadside at Nnanka, was also killed at his suya spot. His cold body was left unattended to by the roadside. He had to inform the police to help them recover his remains.

Similarly, Adamu Shu’aibu, who works with a private company lamented the increasing attacks on drivers, and how the stories go underreported.

“I lost many of my colleagues to the nefarious activities of the terrorists and the killings are not being reported. Many of our colleagues have abandoned the driving job. The gunmen mostly attack drivers on some routes that have few or no security personnel.” He said.

A policeman who pleaded for anonymity further confirmed the incident which pulled great waves on social media.