Ogun State Government introduces 24-hour ambulance services to communities

The Ogun State Government has introduced a 24-hour ambulance services to communities and rural areas within the state.

Dr. Tomi Coker, the State Commissioner for Health revealed this at a news conference on Friday in Abeokuta, the State Capital.

The Commissioner said the there are 16 ambulance points in strategic locations across the three senatorial districts and 26 ambulances.

She said “we have been able to provide community ambulance services, which means people can call us for emergency response.

“We are happy that the trust of Ogun residents in our government keeps increasing, considering the 220 total emergency

calls received in 2018, and the 520 calls received in 2021.”

The Director, Ambulance and Emergency Services, Dr Hassan Adelakun, said the department had national emergency

toll-free lines 112 and 08112000033 available for 24 hours to activate the nearest ambulance point. (NAN)