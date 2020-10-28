FEC okays N2.9 billion for printing of question papers, upgrade of Abuja roads

The Federal Executive Council on Wednesday approved N2.9 billion contracts for the printing of sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials.

The council also approved N1.6bn for the rehabilitation and upgrade of some roads within the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The decisions were taken at the council’s meeting presided over by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.).

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed; Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu; and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Adamu said the printing contracts were awarded to a group of eight printers.

According to the minister, the materials are meant for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, and the National Common Entrance, adding that “because of the recent disturbances, we have postponed the examinations that have not taken place.”

Bello, on his part, said the roads to be rehabilitated are located in the satellite towns of the FCT.

He said the council approved N900,294,304.75 to fix the roads in Gwagwalada Area Council while N719,407,086.38 was approved for the Kwali Area Council rural roads.

According to him, the Gwagwalada contract was awarded to Messrs Teleview International Nigeria Limited with a completion period of six months while that of Kwali was awarded to Messrs Sahabi Liman Sons Nigeria Limited also for a completion period of six months.