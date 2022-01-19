Invasion of Nnamdi Kanu’s home illegal, Court orders FG to pay him N1bn

A high court in Umuahia, Abia state, has ordered the federal government to pay N1 billion to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu.

Okay.ng recalls that Kanu had approached the Court demanding N5 billion over the invasion of his father’s house by the military on September 10, 2017.

In a ruling on Wednesday, according to his lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor, the Court presided over by Justice Benson Anya stated that the Federal Government violated the IPOB leader’s fundamental rights.

The Court also recommended a political solution to the agitation for the restoration of the defunct Biafra Republic championed by IPOB.

The judge also ordered the federal government to issue a public apology to Kanu in three national dailies.

He also advised the federal government to adopt a political resolution in dealing with issues involving Kanu.

However, the judge struck out other reliefs sought by Kanu’s legal team, including an order against his continued detention by the DSS.