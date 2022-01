Photos: Buhari arrives in Gambia for Barrow’s inauguration

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Gambia for the inauguration of President Adama Barrow.

Buhari was received by the vice President Dr. Isatou Touray and Nigerian ambassador to Gambia Mr Muhammed Manu Kola at the Banjul International Airport.

