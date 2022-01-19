AFCON: Nigeria defeat Guinea-Bissau 2-0

The Super Eagles continued their winning run at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) on Wednesday with another victory over Guinea-Bissau.

Just like the encounter with Egypt and Sudan, Nigeria displayed a brilliant performance to outclass their West African counterparts 2-0 amid excitement and cheers from supporters.

The Eagles took on the Djurtus in their third Group D match at Stade Roumde Adjia in the port city of Garoua, the capital of Cameroon’s northern region.

They maintained a dominant form to end their group campaign, winning all nine points from three matches – the first team to record such feat in the ongoing tournament.

The three-time African champions went into the match with high spirits, taking charge of the first half of the game as fans cheer the players with drums and other musical instruments.

But this was not enough for Nigeria to get the ball past Guinea-Bissau’s goalkeeper until the referee blew the whistle, marking the end of the first half.

More to come…